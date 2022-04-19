Advertisement

Face masks optional on planes, trains, & buses

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration mask mandate for public transit and transit hubs, the TSA has announced it won’t enforce a mask mandate.

On Tuesday, travelers at South Bend International Airport could be seen embracing the option while others still chose to wear a face covering.

“Actually, I don’t wear it all the time. But when I’m traveling and in enclosed spaces, I still feel pretty good wearing it. When I go shopping in the grocery store, I don’t wear a mask,” explained Beverly Burks, of Dallas.

Kent Meester, from Missouri, said he’s looking forward to breathing easier on his flight.

“It’s been a tough thing. You either forget [a face mask], or you know, you’re having to wear it, run through the airport, and you can’t breathe,” described Meester.

On Monday, a Florida federal judge ruled that the CDC mask requirement for planes and other forms of transportation was “unlawful” and that the CDC went beyond its legal authority to impose such a mandate.

The South Shore commuter train system announced face masks are also now optional on trains since the rail line’s operator, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), adheres to TSA guidelines.

“I’m sure there’ll be some people who aren’t necessarily happy that the mandates been lifted. Again, we’re, we’re going to continue to provide masks for people who want them and encourage people to wear masks if that’s their choice, and they’d like to do that,” said Michael Noland, with the South Shore Line.

Enhanced sanitizing practices - including cleaning crews and the installation of UV lighting - will continue on South Shore trains.

TRANSPO also announced masks are optional on buses and at the South Street Station.

A Biden administration official confirmed the mask mandate for public transit is no longer in effect. However, the federal court ruling that struck down the requirement is under review.

The CDC still recommends travelers wear face masks in indoor transportation settings.

