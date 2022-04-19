Advertisement

Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington

Veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and other conflicts visited the memorials in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After two years of groundings from the coronavirus pandemic, it was wheels up Tuesday for a group of veterans from Iowa.

The honor flight carried 89 veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea and other conflicts.

For Vietnam veteran Randy Heubner, he still carries the trauma of war six decades later.

“Flashbacks, memories, bitterness,” said Heubner, “You know, that anger which I’d love to get over sometime. I still live with anger. Shouldn’t be that way.”

For fellow Vietnam veteran Carl Williams, the day was bittersweet.

“It brings up every possible memory of relationships that I had,” said Williams, “Without going into detail, I lost some friends.”

The day’s oldest honoree, 97-year-old Earl Hendrick who fought in World War II, said it’s a day for honoring the living, and remembering those who never made it home.

“I guess I’m the oldest one here today, but I do enjoy it” said Hendrick.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
The family of a murdered Benton Harbor teen is calling for more accountability from police.
Eric McGinnis Cold Case update
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him
Sirens identified in St. Joe
Thanks to residents of St. Joe County, out of service sirens have been identified
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers