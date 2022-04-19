Advertisement

Bird flu detected at Elkhart County duck farm

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As the bird flu continues to spread across Indiana, another duck farm in Elkhart County is reporting positive tests for the virus.

That’s according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis. This comes after the avian flu was detected at a different Elkhart County duck farm earlier this month.

This marks the third commercial duck flock affected by the avian influenza. This duck flock has an estimated 6,500 birds.

It’s unclear if the ducks will be destroyed because of the virus, but that’s what happened at six turkey farms in southern Indiana.

So far this year, 24 states have found cases of the bird flu in chickens, turkeys, and ducks. Meanwhile, 36 bald eagles in 14 states have also died from the virus.

Meanwhile, due to this recent outbreak, the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend has pulled all its birds from their outdoor habitats.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

The family of a murdered Benton Harbor teen is calling for more accountability from police.
Eric McGinnis Cold Case update
Sirens identified in St. Joe
Thanks to residents of St. Joe County, out of service sirens have been identified
The company from Sweden specializes in making parts for the automotive industry.
Suzuki Garphyttan celebrates 25-year anniversary
Beacon Health System says that it's volunteers are invaluable for their day-to-day operations...
Local hospitals thank volunteers during National Volunteer Week
For the third year in a row, the SHARE Foundation in Rolling Prairie canceled its spring...
The SHARE Foundation needs your help after canceling spring luncheon