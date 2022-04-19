Bird flu detected at Elkhart County duck farm

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As the bird flu continues to spread across Indiana, another duck farm in Elkhart County is reporting positive tests for the virus.

That’s according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis. This comes after the avian flu was detected at a different Elkhart County duck farm earlier this month.

This marks the third commercial duck flock affected by the avian influenza. This duck flock has an estimated 6,500 birds.

It’s unclear if the ducks will be destroyed because of the virus, but that’s what happened at six turkey farms in southern Indiana.

So far this year, 24 states have found cases of the bird flu in chickens, turkeys, and ducks. Meanwhile, 36 bald eagles in 14 states have also died from the virus.

Meanwhile, due to this recent outbreak, the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend has pulled all its birds from their outdoor habitats.

Due to an increase of cases of avian influenza, we've pulled all our birds from outdoor habitats and put in safety precautions for our staff. Avian influenza is highly contagious, so for the health and safety of our birds, we're keeping them inside.



— Potawatomi Zoo (@PotawatomiZoo) April 14, 2022

