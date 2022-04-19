Advertisement

Americans are going to church less, poll finds

A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.
A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.(StockSnap from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Americans’ church membership is at its lowest numbers in years.

According to a recent poll from Gallup, memberships to houses of worship continued to decline last year and dropped below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend.

In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

Researchers with Gallup said U.S. church membership was 73% when they first measured such numbers in 1937. Church membership remained near 70% for the next six decades, before beginning a steady decline around the turn of the 21st century.

Gallup reports the decline in church membership is primarily a function of the increasing number of Americans who express no religious preference.

Over the past two decades, the percentage of Americans who do not identify with any religion has grown from 8% in 1998-2000 to 13% in 2008-2010 and 21% over the past three years.

Gallup also reported it found declines in church membership when it comes to the younger generations but less of a drop among Republicans, as well as married adults and college graduates.

Church membership was found to be the highest among those groups, people who live in the South and Black adults.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

The mask mandate has ended and transportation hubs will now let you travel without a mask.
Mask mandate optional for transportation hubs
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
The family of a murdered Benton Harbor teen is calling for more accountability from police.
Eric McGinnis Cold Case update
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him
Sirens identified in St. Joe
Thanks to residents of St. Joe County, out of service sirens have been identified