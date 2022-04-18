Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Wolcottville man has been arrested after police say he held a 35-year-old Sturgis woman captive.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Sturgis Hospital back on Thursday, April 14, for a woman that had suffered severe injuries. The woman told detectives that she had been held captive in an apartment for a period of two weeks before she was able to finally escape.

While being held captive, she said that 41-year-old Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr. of Wolcottville had struck her with his fist, struck her with a hammer, stabbed her with a knife, and bit her all over her body.

After an investigation into the matter, a search warrant was requested and approved through the LaGrange Circuit Court. Tofiga was taken into custody and booked into the LaGrange County Jail on charges of Rape, Criminal confinement, Aggravated Battery resulting in injury, Strangulation, and Intimidation.

Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr. (LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office)

