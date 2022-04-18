Advertisement

South Bend streets temporarily renamed for Dyngus Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two streets were temporarily renamed in South Bend as part of Dyngus Day tradition.

The intersection of West Western Avenue and Laurel Street became “Solidarity Day Drive,” and the intersection of Ford Street and South Warren Street was temporarily renamed “Dyngus Day Drive.”

South Bend Mayor James Mueller was on hand to rename the streets, as well as meet some residents ahead of the Primary election.

“There is a bit of politics that’s a tradition as part of Dyngus and Solidarity Day,” Mueller says. “And it’s important that voters and residents can have a chance to meet the candidates up close and personal before they make their choice in a couple of weeks for the Primary.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lone balloon blows in the wind at the memorial in front of shooting victim Jamal's Smiths...
Neighbors speak about South Bend man who was shot and killed
Investigators say 27-year-old Ralph Richardson is charged with the murder of Jamal Smith in...
Mishawaka man charged in SB murder
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
The State of Indiana is planning on making some big changes to U.S. 31.
State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31

Latest News

The flower sale this year offers geraniums in red, pink, and white.
Elkhart County 4-H members host annual flower sale
The flower sale this year offers geraniums in red, pink, and white.
Elkhart Co. 4-H members' annual geranium sale
The bids on foreclosed houses in a local Sheriff auction reflect a competitive housing market.
Auction, bids reflect competitive housing market
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
Man dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River