South Bend streets temporarily renamed for Dyngus Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two streets were temporarily renamed in South Bend as part of Dyngus Day tradition.

The intersection of West Western Avenue and Laurel Street became “Solidarity Day Drive,” and the intersection of Ford Street and South Warren Street was temporarily renamed “Dyngus Day Drive.”

South Bend Mayor James Mueller was on hand to rename the streets, as well as meet some residents ahead of the Primary election.

“There is a bit of politics that’s a tradition as part of Dyngus and Solidarity Day,” Mueller says. “And it’s important that voters and residents can have a chance to meet the candidates up close and personal before they make their choice in a couple of weeks for the Primary.”

