Shooting suspect arrested after armed robbery leaves 19-year-old in critical condition
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
23-year-old Michael Sells was arrested on Friday.
The shooting happened Thursday night by Elwood Ave. and Adams St.
He allegedly shot 19-year-old Nicholas Mentock, who is now in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
Sells has been charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury, armed robbery, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a handgun without a license.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.