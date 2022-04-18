Shooting suspect arrested after armed robbery leaves 19-year-old in critical condition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

23-year-old Michael Sells was arrested on Friday.

The shooting happened Thursday night by Elwood Ave. and Adams St.

He allegedly shot 19-year-old Nicholas Mentock, who is now in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Sells has been charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury, armed robbery, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a handgun without a license.

