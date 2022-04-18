Roadwork Season: Upcoming road projects in Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s the start of roadwork season and there are a couple of projects that will be impacting our daily commutes.

It begins with Lincoln Way W. in South Bend. Lincoln Way will close from Fremont to Elmer St. for a milling and paving treatment. It will remain closed until this Friday, April 22. The detour will direct traffic on Charles Martin Sr. Dr., west onto Colfax Ave./Orange St., north on Meade St. to Bendix Dr. and vice versa.

This is the final phase of the Lincoln Way W. and Olive Streetscape Project.

The phase includes new lights, curbs, sidewalks, upgraded traffic signals and more.

On Monday, Helen Ave. will be closed between Lincoln Way E. and E. Fourth St. This road project is to focus on the storm sewer as well as the right of way area. This is expected to be in place through Thursday, June 30.

The other closure is taking place at the intersection of Blair Hills and Wheatstone Dr. This closure aims to work on water main repairs. This road is expected to be reopened Friday, April 29.

Last week was ‘National Work Zone Awareness Week’ and as always 16 News Now reminds you to be alert and pay attention when driving through work zones.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.