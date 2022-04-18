Advertisement

One-week spring leaf pick-up underway in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring leaf pick-up has begun for Mishawaka residents—but only for a week.

The program runs through the end of the week on Friday. It is important to note that leaves will be picked up the day before your regular trash pick-up day.

Leaves should be raked to the edge of the curb and should be free of branches, twigs, stones, and other foreign objects.

If you have any questions, you can call the Mishawaka Central Services office at 574-258-1660.

