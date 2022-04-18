One-week spring leaf pick-up underway in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring leaf pick-up has begun for Mishawaka residents—but only for a week.

The program runs through the end of the week on Friday. It is important to note that leaves will be picked up the day before your regular trash pick-up day.

Leaves should be raked to the edge of the curb and should be free of branches, twigs, stones, and other foreign objects.

If you have any questions, you can call the Mishawaka Central Services office at 574-258-1660.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.