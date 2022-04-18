Advertisement

Notre Dame to unveil new 2022 shirt on Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has announced that the new 2022 shirt will be unveiled this Friday, April 22.

It will make it’s debut this Friday on the library lawn at 4:30 p.m.

The shirt can be preordered from the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website.

Since 1990, the shirt has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. During its 33 years of operations, more than 3 million shirts have been sold and in the process they have raised millions of dollars for students. The shirt is not only an article of clothing, but also a wearable symbol of support for the Notre Dame student body. The shirt is believed to be the single highest selling annual piece of college athletic apparel in the nation.

More than 160,000 shirts are sold annually, benefitting various student needs.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lone balloon blows in the wind at the memorial in front of shooting victim Jamal's Smiths...
Neighbors speak about South Bend man who was shot and killed
Investigators say 27-year-old Ralph Richardson is charged with the murder of Jamal Smith in...
Mishawaka man charged in SB murder
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
The State of Indiana is planning on making some big changes to U.S. 31.
State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31

Latest News

The flower sale this year offers geraniums in red, pink, and white.
Elkhart County 4-H members host annual flower sale
The flower sale this year offers geraniums in red, pink, and white.
Elkhart Co. 4-H members' annual geranium sale
The bids on foreclosed houses in a local Sheriff auction reflect a competitive housing market.
Auction, bids reflect competitive housing market
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
Man dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River