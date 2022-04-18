Advertisement

Medical Moment: A new treatment for battling asthma and allergies

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Asthma is the third leading cause of hospitalization among young kids.

The condition causes the airways to constrict, and can be life-threatening. If a child with asthma also has allergies, it can be even worse.

Tayonni “Onni” Westbrooks loves to be head over heels.

“I’m able to do cartwheels, splits, and back bends,” Onni said.

Onni is finally able to get the air she needs. From the time Onni was one month old, she had trouble breathing.

“It was terrifying. I thought my baby was gonna die,” said Onni’s mother LaToya Westbrooks.

Onni had severe asthma. LaToya took her to countless doctors and tried every medication available.

“As she got older, they were trying different injections, different medications. She was on five inhalers,” LaToya explained.

Onni was also allergic to dust, grass, pollen, dander, and pets.

“You name it, she was allergic to it,” LaToya continued.

The combination of asthma and allergies would trigger life-threatening reactions. Onni used to be hospitalized almost once a month.

Last year, the Westbrooks were referred to PAPA, the pulmonary and allergy personalized asthma clinic. Pediatric pulmonoligists and allergists worked together to wean Onni off a high volume of steroids.

“We came up with a strategy where we were using a combination inhaler that we used several times a day initially to get her under control,” said Jeffrey Ewig, a doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“When we did our most recent virtual visit with her, she was actually on a bouncy ball hopping up and down all throughout the visit,” said Priya Patel, an allergist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Onni’s doctors also teach behavioral changes, steps she can take first before grabbing her inhaler.

“I take deep breaths. I do that a couple of times and, and it helps,” Onni said.

“She can be a child, you know, and, and live a normal life,” LaToya finished.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lone balloon blows in the wind at the memorial in front of shooting victim Jamal's Smiths...
Neighbors speak about South Bend man who was shot and killed
Investigators say 27-year-old Ralph Richardson is charged with the murder of Jamal Smith in...
Mishawaka man charged in SB murder
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
The State of Indiana is planning on making some big changes to U.S. 31.
State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31

Latest News

The flower sale this year offers geraniums in red, pink, and white.
Elkhart County 4-H members host annual flower sale
The flower sale this year offers geraniums in red, pink, and white.
Elkhart Co. 4-H members' annual geranium sale
The bids on foreclosed houses in a local Sheriff auction reflect a competitive housing market.
Auction, bids reflect competitive housing market
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
Man dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River