Man dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into the St. Joseph River.

It happened shortly after 11:30 this morning at McNaughton Park.

According to Elkhart Police--- a bystander approached an officer near the scene when it happened and informed the officer of a vehicle that drove into the river.

The officer reportedly jumped in to try to save the man, but the vehicle was already fully submerged.

“At that point, they dispatched Elkhart Fire and Resue – Elkhart Fire Department. They were assisted by divers from the Mishawaka Fire Department as well as Penn Township. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also arrived and provided assistance,” said Jessica McBrier, Public Information Officer for Elkhart PD.

“At this point, as well, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit has come to the scene, and they’ll be taking over the investigation. It is protocol for the homicide unit to respond to any suspicious deaths within the county. We are a county-wide jurisdictional unit, so they did arrive at the scene, and I have been informed they will be taking over.”

No one else was inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.