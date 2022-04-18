Advertisement

Man dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into the St. Joseph River.

It happened shortly after 11:30 this morning at McNaughton Park.

According to Elkhart Police--- a bystander approached an officer near the scene when it happened and informed the officer of a vehicle that drove into the river.

The officer reportedly jumped in to try to save the man, but the vehicle was already fully submerged.

“At that point, they dispatched Elkhart Fire and Resue – Elkhart Fire Department. They were assisted by divers from the Mishawaka Fire Department as well as Penn Township. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also arrived and provided assistance,” said Jessica McBrier, Public Information Officer for Elkhart PD.

“At this point, as well, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit has come to the scene, and they’ll be taking over the investigation. It is protocol for the homicide unit to respond to any suspicious deaths within the county. We are a county-wide jurisdictional unit, so they did arrive at the scene, and I have been informed they will be taking over.”

No one else was inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lone balloon blows in the wind at the memorial in front of shooting victim Jamal's Smiths...
Neighbors speak about South Bend man who was shot and killed
Investigators say 27-year-old Ralph Richardson is charged with the murder of Jamal Smith in...
Mishawaka man charged in SB murder
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
The State of Indiana is planning on making some big changes to U.S. 31.
State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31

Latest News

The flower sale this year offers geraniums in red, pink, and white.
Elkhart County 4-H members host annual flower sale
The flower sale this year offers geraniums in red, pink, and white.
Elkhart Co. 4-H members' annual geranium sale
The bids on foreclosed houses in a local Sheriff auction reflect a competitive housing market.
Auction, bids reflect competitive housing market
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast