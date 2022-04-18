Man accused in deadly South Bend shooting appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused in a deadly shooting in South Bend over the weekend made an appearance in court on Monday.

The shooting happened Friday in the 600 block of Leland Avenue, killing 35-year-old Jamal Smith.

Ralph Richardson, 27, of Mishawaka is charged with murder. He is being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail. If convicted, Richardson could face up to 65 years in prison.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 11.

