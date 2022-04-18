I&M recognizes workers on ‘National Lineworker Appreciation Day’

(WNDU) - Monday is National Lineworker Appreciation Day.

The day honors the thousands of men and women who often work in hazardous conditions to ensure the reliable delivery of electricity.

Indiana Michigan Power is recognizing its 200 workers to thank them for their work throughout the company’s service areas.

Press Release from Indiana Michigan Power:

This year marks the 9th annual National Lineworker Appreciation Day. This annual day of recognition, which takes place April 18, was established in 2013 by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to honor the thousands of men and women who often work in hazardous conditions to ensure the reliable delivery of electricity.

Like thousands of line workers across the nation, Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) line mechanics face job hazards such as working in all kinds of terrain and weather, climbing poles and wearing protective equipment while working near energized power lines to deliver safe and reliable power. Linework requires a high degree of training, skill and a passion for the job. Lineworkers are often called upon in the middle of the night or during stormy conditions to respond to emergencies, keep people safe and turn the lights back on.

“Today we take a pause to honor lineworkers, the cornerstone of our industry, and thank them for the sacrifices they make to deliver safe, reliable power to our communities,” said Steve Baker, president and COO of Indiana Michigan Power. “We’re proud of and grateful for the men and women who answer the call 24/7/365 to keep the lights on and make our way of life possible.”

I&M has nearly 21,000 miles of distribution lines and close to 5,000 miles of transmission lines across nearly 2,141 square miles. Additionally, I&M has nearly 200 electrical workers who support the company’s 24-county service area in Indiana and 6-county area in Michigan, which consists of more than 4,500 square miles and 164 communities. I&M’s electrical workers are responsible for maintaining the company’s approximately 25,000-plus miles of power lines around the clock.

Electrical workers and their families often miss holidays, birthdays and time with their families to restore power and help customers get their lives back to normal. This is especially true when they leave their homes to assist utilities outside of Indiana and Michigan in the aftermath of natural disasters. Whether responding to hurricanes, ice storms or tornadoes, I&M lineworkers work 16-hour days for up to two weeks – and sometimes more – facing treacherous terrain, dangerous driving and walking conditions and working in all elements to replace poles, restring wires, and assist in clean-up efforts.

“I remember the day I realized I wanted to be a line mechanic – it was after the Fort Wayne derecho in 2012,” said Angel Ruiz, Line Mechanic-A, based in Elkhart. “I saw hundreds of bucket trucks lined up ready to go restore power and immediately knew that’s what I wanted to do. I still find storm work the most gratifying part of the job. It’s extremely long hours, but it feels good to know you’re helping people.”

“The men and women who ensure the lights stay on often do so in the most extraordinarily conditions, at all times day or night, regardless of weather, holidays or other challenges. Our line professionals do their work with a keen focus on safety and a desire to serve our customers,” said Dave Isaacson, vice president of distribution for Indiana Michigan Power. “I would also be remiss if I didn’t give a special thank you to our employees’ family members. Without their support would this challenging job would be much more difficult.”

I&M has an industry-leading indoor and outdoor training facility. Our apprenticeship program is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor. Upon completion of their training, our line mechanics receive a certificate from the Department of Labor recognizing them as journeyman across the entire industry. The apprenticeship can also be turned into an Associate of Applied Science degree by taking 6 additional credit hours with West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

“We’re always looking for new apprentices who will become the future of our company,” said Nobe Jones, Technical Training Principal for I&M. “The training all Indiana Michigan Power line mechanics undergo at our Fort Wayne training center helps ensure our employees know the correct way to work, with the right tools and best practices. But most importantly, I assist in training them how to safely get the job done.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.