ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County 4H members are wrapping up their annual flower sale.

They have red, pink, and white geraniums for sale, and each costs $1.50 and come in four-inch pots.

They also have ten-inch hanging baskets available for 15 dollars each.

You can order online, simply by clicking here.

