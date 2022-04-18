Advertisement

Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend

Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.(CNN Newsource)
By WDIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Some pastors in Detroit spent the holiest weekend on the Christian calendar by easing their congregation’s pain at the pump.

The religious and community leaders were filling up gas tanks instead of Easter baskets.

In service to their community, they provided $6,000 worth of gas in 10-gallon increments to dozens of motorists in need.

In addition to filling up the cars, the pastors offered prayers for safe travel.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lone balloon blows in the wind at the memorial in front of shooting victim Jamal's Smiths...
Neighbors speak about South Bend man who was shot and killed
Investigators say 27-year-old Ralph Richardson is charged with the murder of Jamal Smith in...
Mishawaka man charged in SB murder
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
Family of missing mom and son ask community for help
The State of Indiana is planning on making some big changes to U.S. 31.
State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31
This weekend, the local racing community is showing their support for Rio Allred.
Racing community shows support for Rio Allred

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
LIVE: Rain dampens 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
A video appears to show a police officer punching a woman in the face during a peaceful protest.
Officer punches protestor at peaceful protest
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console