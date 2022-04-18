Competitive housing market brings out the crowds over foreclosed home auctions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a sure-fire sign of how hot the housing market is.

The crowds at St. Joseph County’s Sheriff Sales are growing.

“The volume, and new faces, yeah, “ said Lt. Paul Weisser with the St. Joseph County Police Civil Division. “I think each auction we’ve had the last few weeks; the crowd just keeps growing.”

The increase is hard to quantify, since bidders are not required to pre-register, but it’s a trend officials have taken note of.

The supply of homes is low, the demand is high, and the sale is just one more way to try and get hold of a scarce commodity.

The latest sale took place on Thursday of last week. About 30 properties were auctioned off to the highest bidder.

It’s a risky way to buy a home, but it’s a risk dozens were willing to take.

“But it’s not for the faint of heart because like we bought houses before and we walked in and they’re totally trashed because this is buyer beware, you can’t see on the inside of the house,” said Steven Kollar with We Buy the Good, Bad, and Ugly, Houses.

Kollar came looking for a home to flip that could be remodeled and re-occupied. He says you can’t build your way out of the current housing shortage because building materials are too expensive, “The million-dollar question is, how long is this gonna run? Will inflation keep pushing the prices up? Will the feds raise the rates where it becomes not doable?”

Kollar says there’s some serious money betting on both scenarios.

“I had 34 sales that day and I think all but three went, sold to, you know, outside people,” said Lt. Weissere.

The one-hour auction took in more than $1 million. Many of the homes sold for far more than was owed on the mortgage.

“It’s sad to see people lose their homes but then, you know, it’s good that these investors are willing to keep these houses going, and instead of let them go down, and you know, so that part is good to see there are investors out there trying to make things better for us, you know,” Weisser said.

An additional 28-foreclosed homes are on the docket for the next sheriff’s sale May 19th.

