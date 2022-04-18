Burglary suspect arrested in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says they’ve arrested a man in connection to a burglary.

20-year-old Noah Scheetz is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Scheetz was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary on a business on the 800 block of S. Michigan St.

The business owner was watching surveillance cameras from home and then called 911 when he saw someone inside the business after it had closed.

Officers spotted Scheetz running from the area, caught him and arrested him.

Scheetz is now awaiting formal charges.

