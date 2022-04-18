Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lone balloon blows in the wind at the memorial in front of shooting victim Jamal's Smiths...
Neighbors speak about South Bend man who was shot and killed
Investigators say 27-year-old Ralph Richardson is charged with the murder of Jamal Smith in...
Mishawaka man charged in SB murder
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
Family of missing mom and son ask community for help
The State of Indiana is planning on making some big changes to U.S. 31.
State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31
This weekend, the local racing community is showing their support for Rio Allred.
Racing community shows support for Rio Allred

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
LIVE: Rain dampens 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
A video appears to show a police officer punching a woman in the face during a peaceful protest.
Officer punches protestor at peaceful protest
Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend