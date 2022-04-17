Advertisement

Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Food Extravaganza

By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate to talk about their upcoming event that’s giving fair-goers their first taste of the summer.

The fair’s board president Kristen Sikorski-Conklin talked about everything you need to know about the Food Fair Extravaganza happening at the St. Joseph County 4-H fairgrounds.

It starts next Thursday, April, 21th, and continues all weekend long through April 24th.

Gates are open from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM each day, giving folks several hours to prime their tastebuds for those fair flavors.

Stop by the fairgrounds for all the funnel cakes, popcorn, lemonade, corndogs, and fair treats you can handle.

You can also get your order to go.

“We hear a lot of stories of people so excited to come to the fair, and they talk about their favorite fair memories. So, it’s just a little tease to get people even more excited about the fair we’re bringing to the community this summer,” said St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Board President Kristen Sikorski-Conklin.

Follow this link to the fair’s website for more information on the event.

