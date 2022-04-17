Racing community shows support for Rio Allred

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, the local racing community is showing their support for Rio Allred— the 12-year-old girl who took her own life last month after numerous accounts of bullying accusations at North Side Middle School.

Before Saturday’s race at South Bend Motor Speedway, a moment of silence was held in honor of Rio, who suffered from alopecia— an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

At the track? A rainbow car racing for ‘Rio’s Rainbow’— an organization created to stop and prevent bullying.

“It’s incredible because I think kids will see it and wonder, ‘Why is that one so bright and colorful and different?’ Maybe that will spark conversation and why we are here and what we are trying to say to the world, which, I mean, the world already knows how bad bullying is, but speaking to your kids and keeping that communication open is so important, it’s more important than you can ever know,” Nicole Ball, Allred’s mother, said.

There’s also fundraising efforts planned to benefit ‘Rio’s Rainbow.’

