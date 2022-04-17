Advertisement

2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred, a release said.

Authorities hadn’t released information on any suspects.

Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Food Extravaganza
