Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition holds appreciation event for community partners, staff

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC) held a community “thank you” brunch and resilience celebration this weekend.

Held at the Concord Event Center in Elkhart, the Saturday event applauded the coalition’s partners, staff, and volunteers who have stood with the organization during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, we are celebrating resilience. It has been two, two hard years for all the community, and we wanted to say thank you. Thank you for being there for us. Thank you for being there for the community. Thank you for keeping the community safer. Thank you for giving up, sometimes, in their own needs, for serving others. And we wanted to say, ‘let’s celebrate life, let’s celebrate that we are here,’” said Liliana Quintero, NIHC executive director.

WNDU’s Gary Sieber emceed the event.

For more information on the NIHHC’s activities and programs, please call 574-522-0966.

