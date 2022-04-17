Neighbors speak about South Bend man who was shot and killed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting a South Bend man to death.

A South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigation found that Jamal Smith, 35, was shot at around 8:25 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Leland Avenue.

Within minutes, probable cause documents revealed the suspect, Ralph Richardson, 27, turned himself in at the police department.

Today, 16NewsNow spoke with some of Jamal Smith’s neighbors about the kind of neighbor and man he was.

Friends and neighbors knew him by “50,” and neighbors said that Smith was a family man and loved his children.

Glenda Brown, who has lived down the street from Smith for years, said that their kids would play together and that he enjoyed having grill-outs and setting off fireworks.

“From what you know around town, there was an altercation with him and another individual. And, you know, he wanted to, you know, end things with a hand fight. But the other person, I guess, wanted to have a gun, and it went the wrong way. He had daughters and sons and a girlfriend, and it was just a bad sight to see,” said Brown.

“I did come outside when it happened. There was a couple people walking down the sidewalk, you know, asking what happened, whatever, and unfortunately, the ambulance came, and the white sheets and the tape came out. When you see sheets and white tape, I mean, yellow tape, you know it’s not nothing good.”

Another neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said that he heard a short altercation and a flurry of gunshots about 10 seconds later. He also said that “this is sad, Jamal loved his kids, and this is senseless and tragic. I feel for the family.”

The suspect, Ralph Richardson, 27, turned himself in at the police station shortly after the shooting and is currently being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The arraignment will be held Monday at 1 p.m. If convicted, he could face up to 65 years in prison.

