Kroc Center holds Easter egg hunt in pool

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Easter egg hunts aren’t just on land— they’re on water, too.

On Saturday, the Kroc Center held a free Easter egg hunt in their pool, where kids 12 and under— along with their parents— could participate.

The event was open to anyone in the community, giving families a chance to come out on Easter weekend and have fun.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get people into the Kroc Center to see what we’re all about, and so doing free events— especially family-related— will get people in here hopefully to have some fun and hope to come back to the Kroc Center,” Morgan Burnson, Director of Community Engagement at the Kroc Center, tells 16 News Now.

The Kroc Center says they tried out the Easter egg hunt in the pool for the first time in 2021, and they hope to continue the event for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.