Advertisement

Kroc Center holds Easter egg hunt in pool

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Easter egg hunts aren’t just on land— they’re on water, too.

On Saturday, the Kroc Center held a free Easter egg hunt in their pool, where kids 12 and under— along with their parents— could participate.

The event was open to anyone in the community, giving families a chance to come out on Easter weekend and have fun.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get people into the Kroc Center to see what we’re all about, and so doing free events— especially family-related— will get people in here hopefully to have some fun and hope to come back to the Kroc Center,” Morgan Burnson, Director of Community Engagement at the Kroc Center, tells 16 News Now.

The Kroc Center says they tried out the Easter egg hunt in the pool for the first time in 2021, and they hope to continue the event for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday night, a shooting occurred on the northwest side of South Bend.
One dead in homicide on Good Friday in South Bend
The State of Indiana is planning on making some big changes to U.S. 31.
State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31
Investigators say 27-year-old Ralph Richardson is charged with the murder of Jamal Smith in...
Mishawaka man charged in SB murder
Local businesses rally behind Rio Allred, plan fundraiser
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
Family of missing mom and son ask community for help

Latest News

The fair’s board president Kristen Sikorski-Conklin talked about everything you need to know...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Food Extravaganza
Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Food Extravaganza
Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Food Extravaganza
Rio's racing - clipped version
Rio's racing - clipped version
A lone balloon blows in the wind at the memorial in front of shooting victim Jamal's Smiths...
Neighbors speak about South Bend man who was shot and killed
NIHHC 'thank you' brunch
NIHHC 'thank you' brunch