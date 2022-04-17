Advertisement

Easter SON Rise Service at Salvation Army Kroc Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend kicked off it’s Easter with a Sunday service.

That is where more than 100 folks joined pastors and other worshippers for a Son Rise Service brunch.

Chocolate bunnies and Easter baskets were handed out there too. Kroc Center Pastor John Gantner says he hopes this service will be the start of bringing the community closer together.

“It was a great Sunday. Great way to kick off Easter and sent the kids home with a little Easter basket and chocolate bunnies. It is all about that,” Gantner said.

The Kroc Center holds church services every Sunday. For more information, head to mykroc.org.

