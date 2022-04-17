Easter brunch at Tabor Hill Winery in Buchanan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Tabor Hill Winery held their signature Easter brunch inside their Buchanan restaurant Sunday.

There, guests enjoyed offerings of stuffed lobster tails, prime rib, ham and all kinds of desserts.

It was the first time Tabor Hill has been able to offer their Easter brunch since the pandemic began more than two years ago says general manager Nick Laflex says.

“The last couple of years have been a little bit challenging. This is the first year we have been able to do a full brunch buffet. We’re ecstatic to be open!,” Laflex says.

For more information about Tabor Hill, dining details and reservations can be found at TaborHill.com.

