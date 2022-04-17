Advertisement

Easter brunch at Tabor Hill Winery in Buchanan

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Tabor Hill Winery held their signature Easter brunch inside their Buchanan restaurant Sunday.

There, guests enjoyed offerings of stuffed lobster tails, prime rib, ham and all kinds of desserts.

It was the first time Tabor Hill has been able to offer their Easter brunch since the pandemic began more than two years ago says general manager Nick Laflex says.

“The last couple of years have been a little bit challenging. This is the first year we have been able to do a full brunch buffet. We’re ecstatic to be open!,” Laflex says.

For more information about Tabor Hill, dining details and reservations can be found at TaborHill.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday night, a shooting occurred on the northwest side of South Bend.
One dead in homicide on Good Friday in South Bend
The State of Indiana is planning on making some big changes to U.S. 31.
State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31
Investigators say 27-year-old Ralph Richardson is charged with the murder of Jamal Smith in...
Mishawaka man charged in SB murder
A lone balloon blows in the wind at the memorial in front of shooting victim Jamal's Smiths...
Neighbors speak about South Bend man who was shot and killed
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
Family of missing mom and son ask community for help

Latest News

Kroc Center Easter celebration
Kroc Center Easter celebration
Tabor Hill Easter brunch
Tabor Hill Easter brunch
More than 100 folks joined pastors and other worshippers for a SON Rise Service brunch.
Easter SON Rise Service at Salvation Army Kroc Center
The fair’s board president Kristen Sikorski-Conklin talked about everything you need to know...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Food Extravaganza