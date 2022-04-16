UPDATE: Police investigate homicide in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a homicide on the 600 block of Leland in South Bend.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201. Additionally, anonymous tips can be called in to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP

ORIGINAL POST:

Police are investigating a shooting near the northwest side of South Bend on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. on the 600 block of Leland.

This is an active investigation, and 16 News Now will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.