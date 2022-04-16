Mishawaka man charged in SB murder

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting a South Bend man to death.

A South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit investigation found that Jamal Smith, 35, was shot at around 8:25 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Leland Avenue.

Within minutes, probable cause documents revealed the suspect, Ralph Richardson, 27, turned himself in at the police department.

Richardson reportedly told a detective that when he went to Leland Avenue to give a female friend a ride, she was arguing with Jamal Smith. Richardson claims Smith began yelling at him and the female as she was getting inside Richardson’s car.

When Richardson and his female passenger left the area, Smith allegedly began following their vehicle.

Richardson told police his passenger asked to be driven back to her home in the 600 block of Leland. After she left the vehicle, Jamal Smith reportedly went toward the female’s house but then started walking toward and yelling at Richardson.

Court documents say that’s when Richardson told police he drew his handgun and shot Smith.

Investigators said video footage of the incident shows Smith trying to crawl away after the initial shooting, and that Richardson continued to shoot the victim. The footage reportedly does not show Smith displaying a weapon or hitting Richardson before the incident.

Charging papers said police did not find any weapons on the victim, Jamal Smith.

Richardson allegedly told a detective that the handgun he used could be found in his car that was parked outside the police station. Officers found the partially loaded handgun in Richardson’s car, after they had obtained a search warrant.

Richardson is currently being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail.

He will be arraigned on Monday at 1 p.m.

If convicted, Richardson could face up to 65 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.