Local businesses rally behind Rio Allred, plan fundraiser

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is coming together to show support for 12-year-old Rio Allred.

Allred suffered from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that made her hair fall out.

On June 30, which would have been Rio’s 13th birthday, a fundraiser is planned in which 20 percent of the proceeds will go towards Rio’s Rainbow.

Rio’s Rainbow is a non-profit organization founded by Rio’s family to raise awareness about bullying and ways to combat it.

Local businesses such as MOD Pizza in Elkhart, are standing behind Rio and other children like her dealing with bullies.

“We stand with Rio and Rio’s family with the bullying. It’s not just happening in Elkhart, it happens everywhere. Just letting people know that if you need someone to talk to, need somewhere to go, where you just feel accepted, MOD is definitely accepting,” said Samantha Legault, the general manager at MOD Pizza.

The money raised would go towards website development, counseling, and other resources to help counteract bullying.

There is also an event for Rio at the South Bend Motor Speedway located at 25698 State Road 2 on April 16, at 6 p.m.

