Families enjoy early holiday festivities at Linton’s Easter Egg-Straordinaire

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Linton’s Enchanted Garden hosted their pre-holiday, “Easter Egg-Straordinaire” today, and visitors had a blast.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests were able to bring in a non-perishable food item in exchange for a photo with the Easter Bunny.

Other activities included; cookie decorating, a train ride that led to an Easter egg hunt, a duck slide, and more.

Attendees told 16 News Now that they were happy to have somewhere to take the kids this weekend.

“It’s nice, it is nice to have something that’s close to home, and with multiple things for the kids to do, because Elkhart we don’t have a whole lot so this is definitely nice and we really enjoy coming to Linton’s,” said Gypsy Blodgett.

“Just enjoying, having fun, and giving the kid actually entertainment and stuff.” Donald LeBeau said.

For more information on Linton’s Enchanted Gardens and its upcoming events, click here.

