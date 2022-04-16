Bikes For Kids third year giving away bicycles to kids in need

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana-based non-profit, Bikes For Kids, held its 3rd annual bike giveaway at Centennial Park.

The organization collects new, refurbished, and used bikes. With the help of volunteers bikes are given away Easter weekend.

The idea began with Damian Sage, who told 16 News Now, he just wanted to give away his old bike.

“I really just had an old bike, and I was getting a new one and my mom and dad asked me what I was going to do with it so I just said like give it away. That’s pretty much how it started,” Damian said.

For more information you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.