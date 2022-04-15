Advertisement

Trout Tales: Indiana DNR stocks St. Joseph River with young steelheads

By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Now to an update for all the anglers out there. The St. Joseph River is running red-hot with steelhead trout right now.

However, that hasn’t always been the case. In fact, steelheads aren’t even native to our part of the US.

Trout and salmon hatchery programs make it possible to reel in these fish without having to travel out west.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate takes us through a day in the life of one of the Indiana DNR workers that stock the St. Joseph River with these fish.

While it’s not a glamorous job, it is the reason some people can catch trout and salmon hundreds of miles away from their native streams.

The staff at Richard Clay Bodine State Fish Hatchery makes sure these fish are not only ready for a long swim out to Lake Michigan, but also for the upstream swim back home.

It’s not quite the deadliest catch, but you could call it the slipperiest catch.

These steelhead trout started their journey at the Bodine State Fish Hatchery in Mishawaka, where DNR staff raised them from eggs for the past 15 months.

“The spawning habitat in the Great Lakes region is not suitable for natural reproduction. These fish evolved in pristine mountain waters of the Pacific Northwest and you just don’t have that here. So, it’s kind of hatchery-based,” said Bodine State Fish Hatchery manager Dave Meuninck.

Once all the tails are tallied, the fish loaded in this truck will head to one of the stocking sites along the St. Joseph River to start their life in the wild.

“Now the intent is that they will hang out in the river until about the end of April, beginning of May. During that time they will imprint the scent of the St. Joseph River before out-migrating to Lake Michigan,” Meuninck said.

The trout and salmon spend 2-3 years maturing on the lake, which is why some of the fish from hatcheries in the Hoosier State can be caught as far as Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Here’s some of the Coho Salmon our photojournalist Tyler Woods caught off the coast of Michigan City.

16 News Now's Jack Springgate gives viewers an inside look at fish hatcheries and stocking...
16 News Now's Jack Springgate gives viewers an inside look at fish hatcheries and stocking ahead of fishing season in Michiana.

The fish that don’t find themselves on the wrong end of a fishing rod on the lake will find their way back to the St. Joseph River.

They’ll have to navigate upstream through a series of dams at five different locations along the St. Joseph River.

Fish ladders on the St. Joseph River
Fish ladders on the St. Joseph River(Jack Springgate)

They have to go through fish ladders like this one in South Bend to make it to the next part of the river.

This gives researchers a chance to monitor fish populations by tracking which fish swim by this window using a camera.

“We can count the number of fish species that are moving. We do some fin clips so we can identify specific strains or stocks of fish so we can evaluate how well they’re surviving and doing using this information,” said Lake Michigan Fisheries Biologist Ben Dickinson.

Using this info, Indiana Fish and Wildlife counted more than 7,000 steelheads swimming through their fish ladders last month.

With all those fish out there, here are some of the best spots to find them in St. Joseph County. DNR staff told me some of their favorite places to fish are near the shallow gravel beds in Leeper Park and Central Park.

Fishing spots in St. Joseph County
Fishing spots in St. Joseph County(Jack Springgate)

And one big reminder before you head out to the river, you need to have a fishing license. Most people only have to pay $23 for the basic license, and an extra $11 for the trout and salmon stamp.

Follow this link to learn more about the different types of licenses.

