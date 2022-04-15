State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Consider U.S. 31 to be two interchanges and an overpass closer to becoming a limited access freeway between South Bend and Indianapolis.

This week brought a major announcement on that front.

It’s smooth sailing down U.S. 31 between South Bend and Plymouth, thanks to a series of interchanges and overpasses, but it’s still hit or miss in some parts of southern Marshall County where cross traffic at two intersections in particular faces nothing more than a flashing light.

“It’s not a matter of speed, you know. I lot of people think oh, you can just make it down there faster, you know. For the commercial industry, that could be the case, but I think the other key element is the safety factor. There’s a lot of accidents along there, Indiana Senator Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka.

The state now plans to replace intersections with interchanges where U.S. 31 meets S.R. 10 near Argos, and where U.S. 31 meets S.R. 110 by the Fulton County Landfill.

Those two intersections accounted for 70 traffic accidents in the last four years, according to statistics provided by the U.S. 31 Coalition.

“This was kind of a shock for us. We weren’t expecting this when this came out Monday,” said the coalition’s Kevin Overmyer. “But we are pleasantly surprised.”

Lately, the locals have been disappointed with the pace of progress along the U.S. 31 corridor. While Senator Mishler has made attempts to force spending on corridor improvements legislatively did not pass in the General Assembly, perhaps they didn’t go unnoticed.

“So, I think the communication improved with INDOT and then they could see the importance of those projects,” Senator Mishler said.

“We have to have free flow traffic, like we have from Plymouth up to South Bend on the new 31 too, So, that’s the goal of the 31 coalition, free flowing traffic,” added Overmyer.

The state also plans to build an overpass in Fulton County that would carry traffic on 700 n. over U.S. 31, which is said to be a route commonly used by the Amish community.

In addition to road improvements designed to address traffic flow on U.S. 31, Senator Mishler said the state is also buying properties that have driveways with access to the freeway.

