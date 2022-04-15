Advertisement

Seniors participate in ‘Live the Dream’ ballroom dance in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents at Tanglewood Trace have spent two months learning ballroom dancing from a highly-skilled instructor.

On Friday, those lessons paid off. The residents even got a special ride to ‘Forever Dance Ballroom Studio’ in Mishawaka.

“It’s important to fulfill these dreams, because we never stop dreaming. And how we age, we just, we always have dreams. We always have a bucket list,” said Katrina Mangold, an employee at Tanglewood Trace.

The seniors loved dancing as much as they loved their dancing lessons.

Events like this help them age in a healthy way, by letting them keep their minds and bodies active.

