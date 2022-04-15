Advertisement

SB man arrested after road-rage leads to shooting, fires at State Rep. Teshka

Mugshot of Edmunde Hill, 51, of South Bend from the St. Joseph County Jail.
Mugshot of Edmunde Hill, 51, of South Bend from the St. Joseph County Jail.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is behind bars on Thursday after being accused of firing shots into a vehicle of a local state representative during an apparent road rage incident.

51-year-old Edmande Hill was arrested on Thursday in Porter County.

Hill is charged with two felonies: attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness.

According to the charging documents on December 8, 2021, Indiana State Representative Jake Teshka was on the Cleveland Road exit ramp, attempting to pull on to the bypass when a speeding van passed him on the left. Teshka says the van later pulled up to his vehicle’s right, the driver of the van lowered his window, Teshka heard two loud pops, and the glass in his vehicle shattered. Teshka’s two children, aged 3 and 6, were riding with him at the time of the incident.

They were not hurt, but Teshka suffered cuts to his head from the flying glass.

Using traffic camera video, investigators were able to trace the license plate to an enterprise van that Hill had rented.

Investigators also recovered a bullet from Teshka’s SUV.

Hill is expected to eventually be transferred to the St. Joseph County Jail.

The full charging document is enclosed below:

Page 1 of charging documents.
Page 1 of charging documents.(WNDU)
Page 2 of charging documents.
Page 2 of charging documents.(WNDU)
Page 3 of the charging documents.
Page 3 of the charging documents.(WNDU)

