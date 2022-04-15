One dead after fatal crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 67-year old man is dead after an early morning crash in Cass County.

It happened on M-60, just east of Gards Prairie Rd. in Penn Township just after 6:30 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Richard Affriseo of Cassopolis.

Affriseo hit another vehicle head on, the driver of which was 19-year-old Ahsan Hart.

Hart was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Affriseo died on the scene.

Neither were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.