Advertisement

One dead after fatal crash in Cass County

One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.
One 67-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County on Thursday morning.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 67-year old man is dead after an early morning crash in Cass County.

It happened on M-60, just east of Gards Prairie Rd. in Penn Township just after 6:30 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Richard Affriseo of Cassopolis.

Affriseo hit another vehicle head on, the driver of which was 19-year-old Ahsan Hart.

Hart was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Affriseo died on the scene.

Neither were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Feltz
Local softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Latest News

Mugshot of Edmunde Hill, 51, of South Bend from the St. Joseph County Jail.
SB man arrested after road-rage leads to shooting, fires at State Rep. Teshka
The IRS has 1040 forms and instruction packets to make filing your income taxes more straight...
What you need to know as Tax Day approaches
SBCSC new Internet initiative approved
SBCSC’s new LTE Network will give Wi-Fi access to every student
16 News Now interviews tax professionals ahead of the tax return deadline.
Tax deadline approaching for those who have yet to file