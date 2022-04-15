Advertisement

Medical Moment: Eye exams can detect Alzheimer’s, study says

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Today more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

By 2050, that number is expected to grow to nearly 13 million. However, a regular eye exam may reveal if you’re at risk.

95-year-old Sam Namer started losing his memory eight years ago. For decades researchers have known beta amyloid plaques in the brain play a significant role in Alzheimer’s.

“For some reason in Alzheimer’s disease, it aggregates in your brain in a very, in a very big way,” said Robert Rissman, a professor of neurosciences at the UCSD School of Medicine.

Now a team of researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine believe beta amyloid plaques, not in the brain, but in the retina may be key to an even earlier diagnosis.

“It’s thought that people have amyloid plaques or accumulations in their brain of beta amyloid probably 10 to 20 years before they see any real symptoms. So, the question here is, is amyloid in the retina at the same time, or before that?” Rissman continued.

In a small study, Rissman found that the presence of retinal spots in the eyes correlated with brain scans showing higher levels of cerebral amyloid. This could be one of the first signs of the disease, and these spots can be detected during a normal eye exam.

“The goal would be for optometrists and ophthalmologists to be able to be kind of the first line people to screen for Alzheimer’s disease in their yearly meet-ups with their patients,” Rissman said.

Which is important because the earlier the diagnosis, the earlier you can be prepared.

The retinal imagining would significantly cut down on costly MRI and pet scans. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, treating Alzheimer’s and dementia cost $355 billion dollars last year. By 2050 these costs could rise to 1.1 trillion. The next step, researchers are planning a larger study of people at the asymptomatic stage.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
UPDATE: Shooting investigation now described by police as ‘attempted suicide’
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
Edmande Hill
SB man arrested after road rage incident leads to shots fired at vehicle of State Rep. Teshka
Strong wind damage across Michiana Thursday
Strong wind damage across Michiana Thursday

Latest News

On Friday night, a shooting occurred on the northwest side of South Bend.
UPDATE: Police investigate homicide in South Bend
Help wanted signs hang in windows and doors of business all over Michiana, and even staples...
Labor Shortage affecting Michiana restaurants
The state will be changing out 2 intersections with interchanges and adding an overpass on U.S....
State to make changes to U.S. 31
For the sixth month in a row, the unemployment rate has remained under 3 percent, and continued...
Indiana unemployment continues to fall
While it’s not a glamorous job, it is the reason some people can catch trout and salmon...
Trout Tales: Indiana DNR stocks St. Joseph River with young steelheads