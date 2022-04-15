Local 911 dispatcher given ‘Hero Award’ after saving man’s life

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joe County 911 dispatcher was recognized for her life saving work.

Every call she takes could be the difference between life and death for the person on the other end of the line.

A recent call proves that.

Lisa Urbanski got a call from a driver whose car had flipped upside down in water. While he was able to get out of the car before help arrived, he was still stuck.

“Eventually they got to him, and he was okay.” Urbanski said. “Under pressure I work pretty well. I work better under pressure than I do when it’s, like slower. I kind of live for that. I don’t know.”

Urbanski said she’s honored to be recognized, even though that’s not why she does the job.

She does it because she loves helping people.

