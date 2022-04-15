Labor Shortage affecting Michiana restaurants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a nationwide labor shortage, and right before Easter, it is affecting small businesses here in Michiana.

Even though unemployment is relatively low in Michiana, multiple factors like the great resignation during the height of the covid shutdown and high inflation create a labor shortage in specific fields.

Restaurants are among those industries experiencing shortages.

This is a multiple-pronged issue: workers left the industry during the pandemic and were forced to find other means of income. Some have returned, but wages, hours, and other different opportunities all play a factor in this nationwide hospitality shortage.

For business owners, inflation means they are spending more on raw materials and goods, lack of workforce is creating competition and driving wages up, and training new employees costs time, effort, and resources.

“If you go to a restaurant, for example, many of them are only seating portions of their restaurant because they can’t, they don’t have the employees to serve, or many of them aren’t open as many days as they used to be. You know, they used to be, a lot of them were open seven days a week, some were open five days a week. Now because they can’t find the staff to staff it all week long. You’ve seen around the area, some close because they couldn’t find the help,” said Jeff Rea, President/CEO of South Bend Regional Chamber.

Sonita Kham, Manager at Cambodian Thai, said, “We cannot pay people wages that the big corporations are paying. I’ve seen $20 an hour at target, and we can’t compete with that if we want to keep our prices low and our quality high. We’re a small business, and we’re hurting from high inflation.”

These business challenges haven’t ruined Sonita’s sense of humor, as she said that chicken prices are through the roof, or rather, through the coop.

In his novel “The Great Mortality,” Historian John Kelly argues that the labor shortage after the Black Death Plague meant that workers could demand higher wages and have more choice in the jobs they accepted.

We are seeing a similar effect post-Covid Shutdown.

