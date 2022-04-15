Advertisement

Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to fall

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to fall, making it the sixth month in a row that labor has increased in the state.

According to the report, Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point from February, now resting at 2.2 percent. This is the sixth straight month in a row that the unemployment rate has been below 3 percent.

For reference, the unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent. An increase in jobs can be pointed to a number of industries, including private education and health services, manufacturing, construction, and financial activities.

“The latest employment data continues to show a positive trend with Indiana’s labor force,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “We are encouraged by the increase in private employment and the labor participation rate. This is a great time for those out of the labor force to take advantage of the open job opportunities that could lead to economic mobility.”

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 7,300 jobs over the last month, resulting in a gain of 101,500 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment now stands at 2,753,900—another preliminary peak for the state.

Right now, there are more than 154,000 job postings across the state.

For training opportunities or job openings simply click here, and here.

