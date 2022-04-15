Easter fun at Payne Heritage Country Store

GALIEN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Payne Heritage Country Store in Galien is gearing up for a weekend full of Easter fun.

On Saturday, the Easter bunny will be available for pictures. There will also be fun giveaways for kids too.

Guests an explore the Payne Heritage Country Store which offers a variety of goods from family-run businesses.

Guests can also learn about the rich history of the farm, which was originally owned by Dr. Stanly Clark of the South Bend Medical Foundation.

“My grandfather moved down here and ran the farm for Dr. Clark from 1942 to 1952,” said Denise Klopfenstein, 3rd generation owner. “Back then it was only a home with a cow barn, and then my grandpa was kind of the visionary and has developed it into a lot more than just that over the years.”

