Big shoes to fill; CEO of South Bend’s Empowerment Zone steps down

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In 2019, South Bend created the Empowerment Zone, to focus their attention and resources on five struggling schools in the district.

“So the South Bend Empowerment Zone is an intervention by the State to try to improve our west side schools,” said Sam Centellas, the SBEZ Board Chairman.

The Empowerment Zone is part of a five year grant to group together and improve- Navarre Middle School, Harrison Elementary School, Wilson Primary Center, Warren Elementary School, and Coquillard Elementary School.

“And we oversee those five schools to try to be able to create transformation systems that impact those schools in a faster method than like a larger school corporation can,” Centellas said.

Centellas told 16 News Now that the initiative started with trying to help middle school students prepare for high school, but the board quickly realized they couldn’t only start there.

“If something’s broken, and you just fix the little thing here, you have to fix everything. And so that was part of what the South Bend Empowerment Zone was design to be to say well starting with Pre-K and Kindergarten students, how do we get them to successfully get ready for high school through our schools,” Centellas said.

With the creation of the Zone came the appointment of leader, Dr. Cheryl Camacho.

However, in a statement shared by Camacho earlier this week, she announced that she is stepping down- as she “need[s] to spend more time and focus on my children.”

This came as a shock to many, due to the fact that the grant still has two years of funding left, and has depended on her leadership.

“She’s leaving at the end of the third year, so it’ll be a challenge and transition for us, and a bit of a struggle, but she’s done a great job up to this point,” said Centellas.

According to a release from the SBEZ Board, things have improved under Camacho’s leadership.

Enrollment was up at 4 of 5 schools, academic growth and acceleration were up, transportation greatly improved, among other improvements made to benefit the schools and their students.

“The benefit of a Zone is that we were able to target five schools,” said Centellas, adding that now, they just hope to find someone to fill the position that shares Dr. Camachos’ vision for the Zone.

“Part of it, it’s kind of like a little bit of a relay here. So Dr. Camacho got it started, got things rolling, has built a team, and then now we’ve got to transition that baton to the next leader who can continue that work. And so, the foundation’s been set, now we’ve gotta just continue this process to make sure we see success at the end,” said Centellas.

According to the board, a series of conversations will be held over the next few weeks with the schools and the community to inform everyone on the search process and keep them engaged.

