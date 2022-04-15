Advertisement

‘Adult Retro Recess: The Great Egg Hunt’ takes place in South Bend

Families are sliding into spring at Howard Park.
Families are sliding into spring at Howard Park.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, adults 21 and older gathered at Howard Park to enjoy live music, a bar, food trucks, and more. It also included an egg hunt near the playground area!

Events geared for young adults is something South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts is looking to do.

“There’s definitely a gap that we’ve found in our community for the 21 and up events only, and so we do a lot of really great programming for kids but we are really trying to reach out to a demographic that might not have a whole lot to do on a Friday or Saturday that’s something fun in our community. So that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Jessica Spoor, marketing manager for SBVPA.

For more information on future Adult Retro Recess Events follow their Facebook, or simply click here.

ORIGINAL POST:

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is kicking off the spring season with a fun and free event for those ages 21 and over on Friday night.

“Adult Retro Recess: The Great Egg Hunt” will include food trucks, free swag, and Instagram-worthy photo op areas. Food trucks will feature tacos from Rico Suave and pizza from Rulli’s on Wheels.

There will also be live music by Size Matters and a bar will help loosen up guests for the Great Egg Hunt!

It’s happening Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Howard Park.

