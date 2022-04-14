What you need to know as Tax Day approaches

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is Tax Day here in Michiana.

If you haven’t filed yet, the time to do so is fast approaching.

Monday, April 18th, is officially Day Tax. Typically, we associate April 15th with Tax Day, but the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia has pushed back the deadline to Monday.

A prevalent question is, “how do I file an extension on my taxes?” Asking for an extension is relatively simple, and a taxpayer may file online or mail a Form 4868 before the April 18th deadline to receive an automatic extension.

Taxpayers who have filed an extension have until October 15th to send in their return. However, an extension to file is not an extension to pay income taxes. Failure to pay taxes by the April 18th deadline will subject the taxpayer to penalties and interest on any amount underpaid.

For taxpayers who expect to owe federal or state taxes, it isn’t uncommon for filers to wait until the deadline. Yet, if you expect a refund, the sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you get your refund.

For refunds filed online, the typical time to receive a refund has been under 30 days, but that turnaround often increases after the filing deadline.

If you owe taxes, pay on time to avoid fees and interest, as the possible penalty and interest could add 25% to what you already owe.

There are two types of taxes that you might need to consider.

(1) Income Tax

Federal and State governments tax income. Income is anything of value, e.g., wages, commissions, bonus payments, dividends, investment distributions, pension payments, etc.

The federal tax rate varies based on the amount of income. Indiana tax rate is a 3.23% flat rate for residents, and counties impose a local income tax. Michigan’s tax rate is 4.25%, but Counties don’t have an income tax.

In 2022, Federal Tax returns are due on April 18th, and Indiana and Michigan state returns are due on the same day.

(2) Property tax

Local governments also impose a property tax.

Homeowners who have a mortgage typically have their taxes deducted from a bank escrow account. Homeowners without a mortgage must pay the property tax to the County Treasurer. Payments may be made in person or online, and the Treasurer charges a convenience fee for online payments.

In 2022, those payments will be due on May 10th and November 10th.

It is worth noting the only thing that took down the infamous gangster Al Capone... was tax evasion.

If you need more information on income or property taxes, you can visit the resources below:

Indiana Department of Revenue South Bend Office

105 E Jefferson Blvd #350, South Bend, IN 46601

IN Department of Revenue

(574)291-8270

Michigan Department of Treasury

(517)-636-4486

IRS address and phone number

100 E Wayne St, South Bend, IN 46601

Internal Revenue Service

(844) 545-5640

Treasurer of St. Joseph County office address and phone number

227 W Jefferson Boulevard

County-City Building 2nd Floor

South Bend, IN 46601

St. Joseph County Treasurer

(574)235-9531

