Washington Park Zoo big cat exhibit getting $1.6 million makeover

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Washington Park Zoo’s big cat exhibit is getting a big makeover.

Michigan City wants to expand the zoo’s African lion and Bengal tiger exhibits. The city is planning to spend $1.6 million on the renovations.

The new exhibit will include enhanced visitor experiences and provide more room for the animals to roam, romp, and rest.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July and a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 2023.

Press Release from Washington Park Zoo:

The City of Michigan City will be spending over $1,600,000 on renovations to Washington Park Zoo’s African Lion and Bengal Tiger exhibits. The project will bring new, state-of-the-art habitats to the existing, outdated 1975 outdoor habitats. The new exhibit will include enhanced visitor experiences and provide more room for the animals to roam, romp and rest.

The renovation plan calls for the removal of the current welded wire mesh fences on the south side of the exhibits. The project will add an additional 3,000 sq feet to the outdoor habitats. The cats will enjoy the larger yards, and will still have access to their well-equipped indoor holding areas for evening rest and meals. The new habitats feature additional climbing areas and enrichment elements to provide a diverse environment that enhances their natural behaviors. Both habitats include a natural substrate, gunite rockwork ledges, a den space, and a mixture of grasses and shrubs. The carnivore keepers will continue to provide a spectrum of enrichment opportunities, on a daily basis, which includes special food items, scents, boomer balls, frozen meat or fish icicles, beef knuckle bones, and of course everyone’s favorite, cardboard boxes.

There will also be interpretative education aspects around the exhibits to teach visitors about the natural habitats of the big cats and why it is so important to conserve the regions of the world where they live. While the current big cat areas meet the national standards for

maintaining cats, it does not reflect the modern zoological design the Washington Park Zoo has been trying to achieve in our ongoing strategic plan.

The Michigan City Park Board approved the Washington Park Zoo 5-Year Strategic Plan, which includes guidelines for redevelopment. The plan includes the renovation of the historic monkey island, construction of an all-season, free-flight aviary for the very popular Wings of Wonder parakeet exhibit, and the construction of a new classroom and gift shop building to replace the outgrown existing buildings.

Funding for the Big Cat Canyon Project came from a variety of sources, including the Michigan City Common Council, the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission, the Michigan City Enrichment Corporation, the Michigan City Park Board, and the Michigan City Zoological Society. Private donors include WHM Motorsports team owner Billy Mauff, the Otto and Margaret Zack Charitable Trust, and other local donors.

Design and engineering for the project were completed by Haas and Associates of Michigan City. The construction contract was awarded to Holladay Construction Company of Portage, Indiana. Construction is scheduled to begin July 5, 2022, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony being planned for 2023.

We are excited to highlight these amazing species in a larger, more comfortable habitat that our guests will also enjoy. Each investment made for improvements to the zoo not only benefits the region financially but also inspires people to value and conserve our natural world.

The Washington Park Zoo has been a community cornerstone since 1928. We welcome over 100,000 visitors annually. Our “Growing Wild” campaign continues to gain momentum, thanks to large and small gifts. Additional support is always needed to help us achieve our goals and there are many ways to give.

For more information, please visit our Facebook page, and our website at www.washingtonparkzoo.com, or call us at (219) 873-1510.

