Tips on creating a flower arrangement for Easter

Tips on creating a flower arrangement for Easter dinner
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Easter is almost here, and you may be planning on decorating your table for the holiday.

16 Morning News Now stopped by the Flower Cart in Niles to get some tips on creating a simple table arrangement.

The owner, Phillip Hurlbutt, said it can be as simple as placing a flower inside a folded napkin next to your dinner plates.

You can also create a beautiful arrangement in an easter basket using flowers from your yard.

“Your daffodils or your narcissus, a lot of times people don’t understand you can wire them,” Hurlbutt said. “Basically, you’re going to take wire, shove it up the stem and poke it right into it. And what you’ve done, you’re straightening it up so it’s looking at you where a lot of times people will put it in and it’s looking down.”

Hurlbutt said another important tip is to use a knife instead of scissors when trimming stems, and always cut on an angle.

The Flower Cart is located at 1124 N 5th Street in Niles. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

Easter flower arrangements

