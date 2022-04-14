Advertisement

Texas lawmakers respond as second bus of immigrants arrives in DC

A second bus of undocumented immigrants arrived in Washington from Texas Thursday. According to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), it’s part of his response to President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions.
Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A second bus of undocumented immigrants arrived in Washington from Texas Thursday. According to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), it’s part of his response to President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions.

Some Texas lawmakers support Gov. Abbott’s plan, but some of their colleagues are calling the bus trip a political stunt.

Noting that Texas is bearing the burden of an unsecured border, Gov. Greg Abbott began bussing migrants, who are awaiting deportation trials to Washington D.C.

Two buses have arrived so far, filled with only those who, according to Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), volunteered for the trip.

“[It] wouldn’t surprise me if we take people to Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, but we’re trying to move people to where they want to go as an option,” Sessions said. “I support what the governor is doing.”

But it’s the location: Washington D.C., that feeds into concerns that the bus trips are purely political.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said the governor is using the trips to make a political point, though he does agree with Abbott on some facets of immigration, such as his push to keep Title 42.

“He’s trying to get publicity. But, you know, that’s the whole key I think people need to understand that, that we at the border, we’re the ones that see the whole thing. We’re the ones who see the migrants,” Cuellar said.

Politically, this is all part of broader conflict at the border. Immigration has been one of the most divisive issues between the primary parties and it remains so, as the next election cycle nears.

Title 42 was first written decades ago to prevent sick immigrants from crossing the U.S. border. It was enforced during the coronavirus pandemic, but now, it’s set to end next month.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Feltz
Local softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Emergency crews and investigators responded to a deadly crash on US30 at 800 East in Whitley...
3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain clearing; Wind advisory on Thursday

Latest News

Indiana's Governor spoke to President Biden about the Act
Indiana's Governor joins President Joe Biden to discuss Bipartisan Innovation Act
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?