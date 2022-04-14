Summit Financial Wellness brings a wealth of financial advice without the cost

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -A new non-profit is opening its doors in Benton Harbor that’s taking a different approach to revitalizing its community.

Summit Financial Wellness is investing in the people who call Berrien County home by providing free financial wellness advice and support.

While some financial experts might tell you to never give something away for free, the women behind Summit say you can’t put a price tag on generational change.

That’s what they say their organization can create by coaching residents toward financial independence while removing some of the hurdles on the way there.

Stephanie Robinson is one of the coaches that will personally teach those who come to Summit Financial Wellness everything from budgeting basics, to credit repair, to what it takes to become a homeowner.

She’s not only teaching folks how to improve their finances but also how to improve the place they call home.

“I’m going to coach in a way where they can give back to the community. So, the information and the learning doesn’t stop with them. They can interact with other community members,” said Financial Wellness Coach Stephanie Robinson.

Robinson says Summit focuses on helping low-to-moderate-income residents get more comfortable putting their money to work.

“We need our clients to change their money mindset. A lot of them are afraid of finances and afraid of banking. So, if we can create that money mindset, that’s the foundation for them to begin to have a better outlook on finances,” she said.

Ultimately, Summit wants residents to realize their dreams. Guiding them toward financial independence is one of the steps on that journey.

Their approach is one that’s worked with other like-minded organizations that came to the open house.

“Do you want to send a kid to college? Do you want to get a bigger home? Do you want to invest? Do you understand what investing is? What is your why? You have to begin there and then you have to get them to understand what investing is,” said First DMH Investment Group LLC CEO Daryl Hill.

Inviting residents to find out how that spare change in your pocket can turn into the change you want to see in the world.

Below is a list of their upcoming events including their highly anticipated “Show Me The Money” day:

APRIL 21 & May 12, 2022

Credit Basic Part 1, 6:00-7:30pm

Summit Office, 175 W. Main St. Benton Harbor, MI 49022

APRIL 28 & May 19, 202

Credit Strategies Part 2, 6:00-7:30pm

Summit Office, 175 W. Main St. Benton Harbor, MI 49022

May 5, 2022

Budgeting, 6:30pm

Summit Office- 175 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI

MAY 14, 2022

BLOSSOMTIME PARADE, 11:00am

Summit Office, 175 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022

UNITY DAY

Blueroof Church 3084 Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085

MAY 21, 2022

SHOW ME THE MONEY DAY

Noon - 3:00pm

Michigan Works-499 W. Main St. Benton Harbor, MI 49022

