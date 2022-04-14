St. Joseph County Election Board looking for voting machine technicians

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The upcoming Primary election will bring a chance to make change, as well as $20 an hour if you have the right skills.

The St. Joseph County Election Board is looking for about a dozen voting machine technicians to set up election equipment on May 2 and to take care of any technical troubles that arise on Election Day, which is May 3.

“You have to be a U.S. Citizen 18 years of age or older,” says David Smith, voting machine technician. “You have to have your own transportation. You have to be available on Monday between about 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, Election Day, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.”

Officials also say there are two paid training sessions.

You can find out more by emailing votecentertech@gmail.com.

